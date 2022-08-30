CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed in a three-car crash that happened near Richview Middle School in Clarksville Monday afternoon.

Clarksville Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Warfield Blvd. and Stonemeadow Drive around 2 p.m.

Investigators said a driver in a Chevy Silverado ran a stop sign hitting a Toyota 4 Runner. The 4 Runner overturned while the Chevy kept going forward, crashing head-on into a Nissan Sentra.

Police said the driver of the 4 Runner, Kendall Spiceland, 70, was killed in the crash.

Investigators said this is an ongoing investigation. They ask anyone who witnessed the crash and has video of the incident to contact Clarksville Police.