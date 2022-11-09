CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 29-year-old man extradited from Illinois is now booked into the Montgomery County Jail, charged in a 2020 murder.

Seth Stephens was shot and killed when he refused to hand over money in an armed robbery on Dec. 3, 2020.

On Wednesday, his sister, Hannah Stephens, sat just feet away from Seth was killed at the New King Mao restaurant. She was joined by her 1-year-old daughter and the niece Seth will never get to meet.

“We had just so happened to be on our way to IHOP when we saw all the police cars out front and we saw Seth’s car parked right here,” Hannah recalled. “Mom jumped out of the car and that’s where we found out what had happened.”

Seth had just gotten into work and was opening the register when a man walked in demanding money. Police said Stephens was shot and killed when he refused.

Jaelyn Gant (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

Now, police have identified the suspect as 29-year-old Jaelyn Gant and charged him with murder. On Wednesday, he was extradited from Illinois, where he was serving time for other armed robberies.

“After he saw that Seth was bleeding out, he took the money out of his hands, so he did not have any remorse for what he had done. He went a month after killing Seth he immediately robbed another restaurant,” Hannah said.

But Hannah believes her brother’s death served a higher purpose.

“I’m not going to say I’m thankful for it, because that’s not the right words but I’m happy that his loss has served some type of purpose. You know, I believe he has saved other people,” she said.

Hannah wasn’t sure she’d ever see justice for her brother.

“We knew and they were very transparent in the beginning that it could very well could be a cold case,” Hannah said.

Tonight, she’s thanking the Clarksville Police Department for never giving up on Seth’s case.

“I just pray that one day he’s able to show some type of remorse and that he’s able to understand truly what he has brought on to all of our family,” she added.

Clarksville Police Department Homicide Unit detectives picked up Gant from Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mt. Sterling, Illinois. He’s charged with first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of a crime, aggravated robbery and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.