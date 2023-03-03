CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville police are asking residents to remain in place until the threat of high winds has passed today. They are also asking residents not to call 911 to report power outages or downed trees unless there is an emergency.

“911 is bombarded with nonemergency calls for power outages and trees down,” the department posted on Facebook. “If your power is out, please contact the appropriate electric company, not 911.”

If a tree is downed on a resident’s property and no one is in danger, police are asking residents not to call 911.

“If you need documentation for property damage, please get in touch with CPD at a later date, and an officer will assist you then,” police said. “Emergency Services is busy at this time helping people in danger and dealing with trees down in the roadway.”

Anyone who must travel in Clarksville is advised to remember to slow down and expect long delays. Additionally, police said if a traffic signal is out at an intersection to treat it as a four-way stop.

Police did not have a list of road closures available as of 2:30 p.m. and reminded residents to call 911 only for emergencies.

The high winds have caused numerous issues, including tipping over multiple tractor trailers. Overturned semis were reported in Trigg County, Kentucky; near the I-24/I-40 junction near mile marker 213; and other spots along I-24.

The WeGo Star rail service in Nashville also announced it would be operating at half-speed once the service begins at 3:20 p.m. due to the high wind speeds. According to a spokesperson with WeGo, federal regulations dictate trains operate at half-speed once winds peak at certain speeds. The half-speed service for WeGo Star will continue until 6:30 p.m., according to WeGo. This will cause the service to be delayed, but the train will run scheduled trips, the company said.

There were no reports of any issues with any WeGo buses.