CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville Police are asking for the public’s help locating a runaway juvenile.

Benjamyn Spivey, 17, was last seen around 9 a.m. Sunday, June 12. He was wearing black basketball shorts and white tennis shoes. Benjamyn has long brown hair and is approximately 6 feet tall.

(Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

Anyone with any information on Benjamyn’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact Sgt. Chaney at 931-648-0656, ext. 5180.