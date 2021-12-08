CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department is investigating after a deadly shooting Wednesday night.

It happened near Buckshot Dr. and Whitetail Dr. — in a residential area just east of I-24 — at around 8:40 p.m.

Once police arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

About 10 minutes after the shooting, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office spotted a vehicle that was believed to be involved in the shooting. Deputies tried to make a traffic stop near Madison St. and Pageant Lane, but the vehicle fled.

After a short chase, the vehicle stopped near the Lincoln Homes Housing Authority area. The occupants tried to run away on foot.

Police were able to take one person into custody. They are still looking for the other individuals that fled from the vehicle.

Residents in the immediate area of Lincoln Homes are asked to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Sergeant Newman, (931) 648-0656, ext. 5340. You can also remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers tipline at (931) 645-8477.