CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a crash that involved an officer early Saturday morning.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. at 101st Division Parkway and Peachers Mill Road.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, the southbound lanes of Peachers Mill Road were closed momentarily Saturday morning but reponed two hours later.

At the time of the crash, the officer involved was responding to an emergency call and was not participating in any active pursuits, according to Clarksville Police Department.

The crash did result in minor injuries, but none are believed to be life-threatening.

No other information was immediately released.