CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in closing a case that has been open since August 2021.

Originally, police responded to the intersection of 9th Street and Shearor Street where two men were found with gunshot wounds. One of the males later died at a nearby hospital — later identified as 32-year-old Emmanuel Tyson.

“I was heartbroken, he was a good dude, was loved all over the city so it was shocking,” said Christopher Moses, a close friend of Tyson’s.

Moses remembered when he found out the shocking news. He explained he was out of town when he “woke up I had like 15, 16 missed calls.”

Shortly after Tyson’s death, Clarksville police arrested and charged two 16-year-old juveniles with homicide. Now, detectives believe other people were involved.

“It’s unfortunate because Emmanuel was just one of the many […] whose family has had to cope and deal with these kinds of unfortunate events. This is just terrible, I mean there’s really no words,” explained Moses.

Moses told News 2 Tyson was active in the community, constantly helping others.

“Just loving. Would give you his last. If you’re his friend, or if you’re in need he would give you his last. I know he loved his children, he loved his friends, he loved his girlfriend, he loved his family, he was just loving,” described Moses.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Martin at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5224. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477.