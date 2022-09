CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several Clarksville parks have been closed for a water rescue.

The water rescue is happening at Billy Dunlop Park.

Officials say Billy Dunlop Park, Robert Clark Park and the Blueway are all closed until further notice.

The Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville Fire Rescue and Montgomery County EMS are all responding.

No further information is available at this time.