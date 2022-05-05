CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Clarksville Police Department officer was injured when his vehicle was rear-ended in a multiple vehicle crash in Clarksville Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. near Fort Campbell Boulevard and Lady Marion Drive.,

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

(Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

Clarksville police reported the crash involved three vehicles and the officer has minor injuries. The department added another driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The northbound lanes of Fort Campbell Boulevard were closed to traffic but have since reopened.

The officer was stopped at the traffic signal at Lady Marion Road when an SUV traveling northbound struck a Mini Cooper, which was then pushed into the patrol car, according to Clarksville police.

The Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) is investigating the crash.

No additional information was immediately released.