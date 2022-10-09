CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than three months after a Clarksville boy with cerebral palsy was found dead in his home, police announced his mother has been indicted with criminal homicide.

At approximately 1:10 p.m. on July 6, the Clarksville Police Department said officers responded to a home on Virginia Terrace. After first responders arrived, though, 13-year-old Kadaris Maddox was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner listed Kadaris’ manner of death to be a homicide, with the autopsy determining that his cause of death was malnutrition.

Kadaris’ mother, Cheyenne Maddox, was reportedly charged with five counts of child abuse and neglect and was arrested the day Kadaris was found dead. Those charges were filed due to the conditions in which other children in the home were found, but Cheyenne bonded out of jail.

Two months later, on Sept. 9, Cheyenne was arrested for abuse and neglect charges related to Kadaris and was released on bond again.

According to authorities, a detective with Clarksville Police’s Special Operations Homicide Unit presented evidence to the October session of the Montgomery County Grand Jury in connection with the investigation into Kadaris’ death

Then, on Sunday, Oct. 9, Cheyenne turned herself in at the Montgomery County Jail and was served with the indictment for first-degree felony murder, police said. Her bond has been set at $1 million.

Since this is still an ongoing investigation with prosecution pending, Clarksville Police said no additional information will be released at this time.

If you know anything about this case, you are asked to contact Detective Hughes at 931-648-0656, ext. 5684.