CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — If you’ve been to Bridgestone Arena or Nissan Stadium, then you’ve probably walked through one a series of detectors.

It’s called Evolv Technology. These detectors use artificial intelligence to check people for weapons.

“School safety is extremely important to our district,” said Emily Bowers.

So important that Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools is now bringing this technology into their school buildings.

“A lot of other districts across the country are starting to use AI technology to detect weapons,” said Bowers. “So we have decided to pilot that program because it’s something that we can do quickly and efficiently is our hope.”

Bowers serves as the district’s safety and health specialist, and said they are partnering with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to test this system out at Northwest High School this school year.

“Your student drivers, the students who walk to school, our bus riders, all go in at one central location where as some of our other locations, there are multiple entry points for students to go inside in the morning,” she said.

While Northwest High School was chosen for that specific reason, Bowers said Rossview High School was also selected, but for the opposite.

“It’s one of those schools that has three different entry points, and so that’s one of the reasons why we decided to test that one as well, just to see those differences,” she said.

Neighboring districts, like Metro Nashville Public Schools, recently approved artificial intelligence to detect weapons using security cameras.

Bowers said this pilot could be the start in expanding this technology across Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

“That’s one of the reasons we are piloting at these schools is to see how it goes and to see if we can secure funding for other schools later down the road,” she said.

The school district said the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office funded the technology being used at these schools. They will also provide additional SROs at both schools to monitor this system.

Northwest High School will roll out this system when school begins this fall, while Rossview High School will begin using this system in January 2024.