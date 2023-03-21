CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools are gearing up to host its largest teacher job fair of the year!

The job fair will be held Thursday, March 30, from 4 – 6:30 p.m. at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center in Clarksville.

Anyone with a current Tennessee teaching license or actively pursuing a teaching license are invited to attend.

The school district is looking to fill nearly 100 teaching positions across 40 schools.

Click here to register.