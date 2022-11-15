CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary and arson after a mechanic and his son discovered a customer’s truck on fire Saturday morning.

Sandy Townsend Jr. says whether you’re stuck on the side of the road, or your car just needs a good tune-up, his dad’s got your back.

“My dad had shops all around Clarksville my entire life, this is all he’s ever done,” Townsend said.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

When they showed up to S&W Mechanics Saturday, they found their customer’s truck scorched, on top of damaged tools and their security cameras gone.

“We thought it was an insurance claim but there was an extension cord run to the panel of the truck through the driver door, which made us think that maybe somebody tried to hotwire the truck using an extension cord and wound up burning the truck with the rest of our tools,” Townsend said. “As a mechanic, you’re bound to get a few unsatisfied customers, that’s the name of the game. But we’ve never done anything bad enough to deserve this. And it’s just wrong.”

Townsend estimates the truck is worth about $20,000 and is working with the sheriff’s office to find answers.

He’s also asking the public to report any information they might have and to be on the lookout for anything suspicious.

“To try to go into someone’s shop, try to steal their truck, steal their tools. You’re hurting not only their business, but you’re hurting that person and that’s just wrong,” Townsend said.

Anyone with information can contact Investigator Burkhart at (931) 648-0611 ext. 13431 or email blburkhart@mcgtn.net.