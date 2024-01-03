CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who reportedly held a clerk at gunpoint during a robbery last week.

Officers said they received reports of an armed robbery at the La Laguna Market on Fort Campbell Boulevard around 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

The clerk told police that a man dressed in a black hoodie, black pants, black boots and a face mask pointed a pistol at her and demanded money. After receiving the money, officials said the man ran out and headed south of Fort Campbell Boulevard.

Police are looking for the man pictured in connection with a Dec. 27 robbery at the La Laguna Market in Clarksville. (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

Detectives were able to obtain images of the suspect from video security cameras. Anyone who recognizes the man or has any additional information or video footage is asked to contact Detective Spears at 931-648-0656, ext. 5607.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.