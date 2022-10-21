CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a wanted man.

Police say 21-year-old Shomari Moody has multiple felony warrants on file. He is wanted on charges of reckless endangerment and evading arrest.

Moody is 6′ and weighs 150 pounds.

Police believe he could be in the area of Lincoln Homes.

If anyone has information on Shomari Moody, please call 911 immediately or contact Det. Martin Spears, (931) 648-0656 ext. 5607.

You can also remain anonymous by calling the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at (931) 645-8477. You can also submit tips online at P3tips.com/591.