CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man that was wanted for aggravated assault charges after an incident that occurred last year is now in custody.

On October 10th of last year, 18-year-old Rateeq “Tiki” Cameron was involved in an aggravated assault that occurred in the 400 block of Carter Road.

The Clarksville Police Department took out warrants for Cameron after the assault and believed he was headed towards the Nashville area.

Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department

The victim of the assault received non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville.

On Saturday, just after 4:15 pm, Clarksville police located Cameron and took him into custody without any issues.

Officers are asking anyone with information or additional video footage of the assault to contact Detective Cash at 931-648-0656 or submit a tip here.