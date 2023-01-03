CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 21-year-old man has died after being hit by a car early Tuesday morning in Clarksville.

Just before 6:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to Outlaw Field Road at Airport Road to respond to a crash involving a pedestrian.

Shortly after the crash, officers asked drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes until the scene was cleared.

Around 8:30 a.m. officers reopened the roadway. According to Clarksville police, the pedestrian has been identified as 21-year-old Jer Rion Thurmond, of Clarksville.

Clarksville police say Thurmond succumbed to his injuries and his next of kin have been notified.

Anyone who might have seen the crash or has any information is asked to contact Investigator Jacob Gadberry (931) 648-0656.