WASHINGTON, Penn. (WKRN) — A Clarksville man is dead following a shooting in Pennsylvania.

It happened early Friday morning in Washington, Pennsylvania.

Police say Antonio Martinez, 19, was shot outside of the Jollick Manor housing complex.

Martinez was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is no word on if a suspect has been taken into custody in connection with this shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.