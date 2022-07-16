WASHINGTON, Penn. (WKRN) — A Clarksville man is dead following a shooting in Pennsylvania.
It happened early Friday morning in Washington, Pennsylvania.
Police say Antonio Martinez, 19, was shot outside of the Jollick Manor housing complex.
Martinez was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
There is no word on if a suspect has been taken into custody in connection with this shooting.
This is an ongoing investigation.