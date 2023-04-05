CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Clarksville man will spend more than a decade in federal prison after being found guilty of child exploitation charges, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee.

On Tuesday, April 4, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said 33-year-old Kevin Figueroa was sentenced to 10 years in prison, which will be served concurrently, for each count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity and attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.

In addition, he was sentenced to an extra 30 months in prison for destruction or removal of evidence to prevent search or seizure, which will run consecutively, officials said.

According to the DOJ, Figueroa was indicted in April 2022 after reaching out to an undercover FBI agent who was posing as a 15-year-old Clarksville girl online as part of a covert investigation.

Figueroa reportedly used the profile of ‘Spike tkro’ — which identified him as a 25-year-old man living in Nashville — and communicated through the Meet24 online dating app.

Even after confirming the undercover persona was a teenage girl, officials said Figueroa kept sending messages to the agent, including a lewd photo, before exchanging phone numbers.

Eventually, Figueroa proposed meeting up with the agent for sexual activity in November 2019, the DOJ said. However, he didn’t show up at the arranged encounter.

Then, in December 2019, Figueroa reached out to the undercover agent and continued to interact with who he believed to be the same 15-year-old girl, according to officials. This time, though, he reportedly used the mobile dating app MeetMe and the profile of ‘Kevin F,’ a 32-year-old man living in Clarksville.

Figueroa allegedly suggested getting together for sexual activity in March 2020 at an apartment building in Clarksville, but when he arrived, FBI agents took him into custody.

While being interviewed, the DOJ said Figueroa discovered the FBI agents were planning to seize his phone, so he deleted the Kik messaging app and tried to delete the Plenty of Fish dating app from it.

In addition, investigators learned that Figueroa had engaged in sexual activity with multiple minors before his initial contact with the undercover agent, officials reported.

Following his bench trial in September 2022, the DOJ announced Figueroa had been convicted of trying to convince a minor to participate in unlawful sexual activity, trying to transfer obscene material to someone under the age of 16, and destroying evidence to prevent search or seizure.

When he gets out of prison, Figueroa is set to spend 10 years under supervised release.