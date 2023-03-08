CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – William “Roger” Campbell, the man convicted of killing his parents at their Clarksville home in 2010, received two 60-year consecutive sentences.

Campbell will be 168 years old before he’s eligible for parole and showed little emotion during the sentence hearing.

A jury found Campbell guilty of first-degree murder in January 2023. He had been charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder after his parents, William “Bill” Campbell and Ina Campbell, both in their 80s, were found shot to death in their Jackson Road home in January 2010.

According to Clarksville police, a neighbor hit the couple’s mailbox and tried to call their home to let them know. When the couple didn’t answer, the neighbor contacted another neighbor, Daniel Champagne, who had a key to William and Ina’s home. That’s when the gruesome discovery was made.

In July of 2021, Clarksville police had the couple’s adopted son, William “Roger” Campbell, arrested at his residence in Georgia and extradited back to Tennessee.