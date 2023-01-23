CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Clarksville jury found a man guilty of first-degree murder after he killed his parents in 2010.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

William “Roger” Campbell had been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after his parents, William “Bill” Campbell and Ina Campbell, both in their 80s, were found shot to death in their Jackson Road home in January 2010.

According to Clarksville police, a neighbor hit the couple’s mailbox and tried to call their home to let them know. When the couple didn’t answer, the neighbor contacted another neighbor who had a key to William and Ina’s home. That’s when the gruesome discovery was made.

In July of 2021, Clarksville police had the couple’s adopted son, William Roger Campbell, arrested at his residence in Georgia and extradited back to Tennessee.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

Throughout the week, the prosecution called TBI lab workers to the stand, who testified Roger’s blood was found on a soap bottle sitting by the kitchen sink. A few days after the couple was discovered, police went to Georgia to talk to Roger, and found a red-stained sheet stuffed under a seat in his truck. Testing, however, was not able to determine whether or not the stains were in fact blood.

The prosecution argued Roger Campbell needed money and tried to prove greed led to his parent’s murder. The defense questioned why it took police so many years to make an arrest in the case.

The trial originally began on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Sentencing will be on Wednesday, March 8.

Roger Campbell has been held at the Montgomery County Jail on a $500,000 bond.