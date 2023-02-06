CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Clarksville man was taken into custody last week after detectives said they connected him with the murder of 28-year-old Gianni Coto, who went missing from Tamarac, Florida in late January.

On Friday, Feb. 3, Sgt. Nicholas Newman, the homicide sergeant for the Clarksville Police Department, was notified that 29-year-old Brandon Jenkins had an active warrant for his arrest in Broward County, Florida with full extradition, according to a CPD news release.

Jenkins was identified as a person of interest soon after Coto’s remains were found buried off of State Road 60 in Indian River County on Jan. 30. According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, Coto was last seen by his family only about a week earlier on Jan. 21.

During their investigation, Broward County deputies determined Coto had gone to the home of his estranged wife, Trinity Bownes that day.

While at the residence, Coto and Bownes became involved in an argument, and at some point, investigators said Coto was stabbed to death. Jenkins was also at the residence and became involved in the incident, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Bownes and Jenkins on Feb. 1. According to the CPD, members of the CPD’s Tactical Unit, detectives with the homicide unit, and agents with the special operations unit worked in unison to take Jenkins into custody without incident.

Bownes turned herself into the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office in California a day after Jenkins was arrested. Both suspects are expected to be extradited to Broward County to face charges of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

At this time, the investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing.