CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville police are now trying to reunite residents with their property after an alleged burglar was taken into custody last week.

Shawn Jones, 43, was arrested on Feb 8.

Jones is accused of committing burglaries at several storage units in Clarksville over the past few months.

Detectives with the Clarksville Police Department, along with officers from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Jones’ Dover Road home. Various stolen items were found inside by officers.

Some of the items have not been linked to specific storage units or victims yet. Anyone with missing property from their storage unit in town is asked to reach out to Detective Clegg at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5324.

Jones is now facing the following charges: