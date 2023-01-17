CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Clarksville man wanted for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting his girlfriend has been taken into custody.

On Jan.4, Clarksville police reported that Wesley Scott was involved in an incident with his girlfriend where he allegedly of assaulted her and then forced her to take him to another location.

Authorities say days after the incident, Scott continued to stalk and harass the victim through social media and allegedly drove by her residence numerous times.

Scott was taken into custody and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Monday, Jan.16.

Officials say Scott had warrants for aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, stalking, and vandalism. His bond has been set at $50,000.

No other information was immediately released.