Clarksville jewelry stores warn of fake gold scam

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Within the past week, Clarksville Jewelers has seen more than 30 customers unknowingly try to sell fake gold. Along with other jewelry stores in the area, they are warning people to not buy any jewelry off the street.

“These scammers will say they are desperate and need money,” Clarksville Jewelers co-owner Andrew Schmidt says. “They’ll ask for 20 dollars and say the ring or necklace they have is worth hundreds, so the person buying it will think they are getting a deal.”

He adds that these fake pieces have 18k gold stamped on them and, to the untrained eye, look real. But as soon as customers come in with it, they can spot it as a fake.

Clarksville police told News 2 they have not received any reports of fake gold being sold in the area. However, they encourage anyone who is a victim of a crime to report it.

Schmidt’s family has been in the jewelry business for more than 40 years and say this is the worst fake gold scam they have seen.

Three people who were scammed gave their jewelry to them. If the ring and two necklaces they received were real, they would have a $3,000 worth.

“If it sounds too good to be true, then it just might be,” Schmidt says.

Clarksville Jewelers and other stores encourage people to only buy jewelry from reputable dealers.