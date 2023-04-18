CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- It’s been one of the worst-kept secrets in Clarksville. For three days, many streets around the downtown area have been closed off, even though you would see plenty of people beyond the blockades.

“It’s humbling, but Clarksville is a special place. Everyone who lives here or has visited here knows that, so it was really exciting to know that they were going to feature our beautiful, historic town in a movie,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

Mayor Pitts explained he was surprised when he received a call asking if Amazon could shoot a movie in Clarksville. The film, named “Holland Michigan,” stars Nicole Kidman and is centered around a woman who finds out her husband is cheating on her, according to IMDb.

“Young adults, teenagers, more seasoned adults like me [are] involved in the movie,” said Mayor Pitts. “It’s nice to see them engaged and involved either as onlookers or extras or some part of the staff. So, it’s just exciting to see our community come together.”

Throughout the day, residents stopped by to get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the movie.

“It’s so cool looking, like, they did a great job,” said Anna Miller who stopped to see it in action with her mother. “I’ve never seen a movie in my life before.”

Clarksville is no stranger to the big lights, but while the city has been featured in its fair share of music videos, it hasn’t experienced anything quite like this.

“I think the coolest part is seeing the transformation of the town. We’re already known as an old town, but to see the cast and crew just illuminate,” said Elijah Kartuvi-Oconor.

There are road closures on First and Third Streets, Strawberry Alley to Public Square, and the streets of Main, Legion, Franklin and Commerce are shut down, but officials say everything should be back to normal by Friday.