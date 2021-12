CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville Fire Rescue is investigating a Christmas Day house fire that charred the front side of a two-story home.

According to the rescue department, the fire broke out on McMurry Road. Multiple crews were called to the scene, including firefighters from stations 1, 5, and 6.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.