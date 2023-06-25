CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Clarksville family is still searching for answers after 57-year-old Vincent Harris was shot and killed at his home in 2020.

Harris’ daughter, 25-year-old Creosha Czerepuszko, is now working to shine a light on her father’s story, in hopes of someone coming forward for information in the case.

“That day, they took a father who was there for his daughter, his young daughter, and he also has other children, he has grandchildren,” Czerepuszko said.

Harris was shot during the early morning hours of Dec. 3, 2020, at his home on Treeland Drive. His daughter said investigators found a rock thrown through his back door, adding thta she believes he was checking out the noise when he was shot and killed.

The shooting occurred the day after a homicide of a worker at the New King Mao restaurant, less than a mile away. However, detectives told News 2 they do not believe the crimes were related.

“I can’t sleep at night sometimes, like, I don’t have fair closure. I’m stressed, like, I have to work day-to-day and think in the back of my mind, ‘My dad’s not here.’ I don’t know when I’m going to hear an answer,” Czerepuszko explained . “It’s not fair, and I feel like I wouldn’t want my worst enemy to go through what I’m going through.”

Czerepuszko said she does not believe her dad was the intended target of the shooting, but she does want to see the person behind his death held responsible.

“We forgive anyone who was involved in this and your transgression. Please do the right thing, which is taking accountability, no matter what someone has done to you,” she said. “I have faith and I’m just hoping that someone will be responsible.”

Harris leaves behind nine children and multiple grandchildren, including Czerepuszko’s two children.

Authorities are turning to the public for help solve this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call the Clarksville Police Department directly at 931-648-0656, or Clarksville Montgomery Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.