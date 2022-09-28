CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fire crews have deemed a home in Clarksville as a total loss after it went up in flames late Tuesday night.

The Clarksville Fire Rescue was dispatched to a residence on Zachary Drive in North Clarksville just before 9 p.m. in response to a residential fire.

Source: Clarksville Fire Rescue

Officials say when fire personnel arrived on the scene, the roof collapsed and crews immediately began attacking the blaze from the outside of the home.

At this time, the cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries to fire personnel were reported at the scene.

In a statement, Clarksville Fire Rescue stated that the house is believed to be abandoned and squatters have been known to stay at the residence.

No other information was immediately released.