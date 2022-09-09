CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If there’s a will, there’s a way. That’s the mantra for an 8-year-old girl in Clarksville after she found out her brother was diagnosed with a tumor on the top of his brain stem.

Makenzy Evans has raised thousands of dollars through lemonade sales in the hopes it can help pay for her brother’s treatment.

Gannon Evans has a challenging diagnosis. Two years ago, doctors told the Evans family he has a condition called cerebral cavernous venous malformation.

Essentially, he has lesions on his brain that can rupture at any time.

Over time, he only got sicker and started having seizures daily.

In May, his family learned he had a tumor on his brain stem. Doctor after doctor told the family they couldn’t perform a biopsy because of the risk involved. Finally, there was hope after they found a clinical trial in Boston that uses radiation therapy.

They pray this could be a cure, but the family will have to go through many out-of-pocket expenses.

So, 8-year-old Makenzy decided to help raise that money, because she says older sisters have big responsibilities.

“Kind of a lot, because I have to help Mommy and Daddy sometimes when they really need it. And I need to help my brother when he is really sick and hurt,” Makenzy said.

The Evanses said their goal is to raise $22,000 for Gannon’s first trial.

So far, Makenzy has held about 15 lemonade stands. Between her sales of over $10,000 and a GoFundMe with $4,000, they are on their way there.

If you’d like to donate, the next lemonade stand will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kelly’s Big Burger in Clarksville.