CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Clarksville Fire Rescue SUV was responding to a structure fire call Monday before it was involved in crash that has a road shut down.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, officers are working the two-vehicle injury crash, which occurred on Preachers Mill Road near Allen Griffey Road. Preachers Mill Road is currently shut down, CPD said.

The status of injuries is unknown at this time, according to CPD.

Police are asking citizens to avoid the area unless they are directly involved in the tornado relief. The traffic congestion is making it difficult for first responders to operate as well as CDE, who is working to restore power to the area.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash since it involved a city vehicle, CPD said.

Preachers Mill Road is currently shut down between Abraham Drive and South Senseney Circle and will remain closed for at least several hours.