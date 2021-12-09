CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Clarksville family’s home was destroyed after strong storms blew through Middle Tennessee early Monday morning.

“I was all the way on top of my bunk bed, so that was actually the very scary part, but then after we had got down, we looked and seen where it was,” said Shynea Robinson, who was sleeping inside when the storm hit. “We heard a bang, and then it sounded like the house was crumbling together.”

Robinson, 10, was inside with her grandmother when around 4:15 a.m. heavy rain and strong winds hit their home. According to the family, The Clarksville Building and Codes Department has deemed the house uninhabitable until further notice.

“I was very scared, and I was like ‘oh my gosh, I hope it doesn’t fall,'” remembered Robinson. “It made me feel sad because we have had that house for a long time and it was very scary.”

The family told News 2 they had no idea the storm would be powerful enough to uproot a tree in the yard, causing it to topple over onto their roof. Now, an enormous hole is left.

On Thursday, crews were at the home, working to repair the roof damage.

“It looks really bad, and there’s a whole bunch of tree things all over the house and our deck is gone, I don’t have a deck anymore,” described Robinson.

The family says Red Cross has reached out to help, but they are in need of finding a hotel to stay in. A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for repairs and temporary housing.