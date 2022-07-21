CLARSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A family of three is safe after an early morning house fire, according to the Clarksville Fire Department.

The fire happened at a house of Grassmire Drive in North Clarksville just before 4 a.m. Thursday.

Two people were rescued from the house and all three family members are safe, according to fire officials.

The American Red Cross is working to help the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.