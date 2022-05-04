CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A-12-year-old boy is dead after drowning in the Red River in Clarksville. Police say the incident is now under investigation.

It happened on Easter Sunday.

Dontavious Talley was playing with other kids near the red river — a frequent hangout spot for the 7th grade Kenwood Middle School student.

But Dontavious never returned home.

The 12-year-old was life-flighted to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he later died.

Now, Dontavious’ family wants answers.

Veronica Jones, the mother of Dontavious, says her younger son was also there. He told her the water is no more than three feet high.

“He’s never liked water; my son is terrified of water. So, if anything he would want to throw rocks in the water,” Jones said. “That’s why it makes no sense, everything that is going on makes no sense.”

His family is now mourning the loss of their beloved son, grandson and friend.

“That was my little twin, he was the only one who had hazel eyes with me,” Jones said. “I just wish I could have had more time with my child. He was my heart that was my little shadow.”

It has been almost two weeks since Dontavious died, but his mother says it feels like a lifetime.

“I thank god for having him, for being able to be his mother and having him in my life and just having the memories with him, I will never forget him,” Jones said.

The family has created a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. If you would like to donate, CLICK HERE.