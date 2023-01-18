CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Day two of William “Roger” Campbell’s double murder trial was filled with laying out evidence for the jury.

Roger Campbell is charged with two counts of first-degree murder after his parents, William “Bill” Campbell and Ina Campbell, both in their 80s, were found shot to death in their home in January 2010.

The prosecution laid out photos and had witnesses open evidence bags, highlighting two bottles of bleach, 25-caliber shell casings next to the victims’ bodies, boxes of ammunition, including 25-caliber ammunition with bullets missing, and what appeared to be a notebook used to log medications the couple took. The defense confirmed through witness Gilbert Bradley Crowe, retired from the Clarksville Police Department, that the journal was not labeled as a medication journal.

After lunch, Deputy State Medical Examiner Dr. Amy Hawes, who worked at Middle Tennessee Regional Forensic Center during the murders, testified that a shotgun wound was found in each of the victims’ heads, which ran left-to-right and front-to-back. She added that both appeared to be from very close range.

Sgt. Lon Chaney with the Clarksville Police Department testified to driving down to Georgia days after the murder to speak with Roger Campbell. He testified Roger Campbell complied with police searching his truck and home. Police discovered bed sheets with what Chaney described as red stains, but it was never established whether or not the stains were blood. In addition, Chaney testified to finding a Chase credit card statement for more than $22,000.

The trial is set to resume Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m.