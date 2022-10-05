CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Wednesday, Clarksville-Montgomery Crime Stoppers added two new names to its cold case list. The effort centered around urging the public to send in tips that will lead to an arrest.

“These are people who were killed, and their families and friends deserve to have some answers and have their day in court,” said Deanna McLaughlin, Chairman of Clarksville-Montgomery Crime Stoppers.

McLaughlin, along with cold case detectives, showed the names and pictures of 24 people, each one representing a family who is still desperate for answers.

“Each one is obviously the worst day of their life, losing a loved one. So, it would mean a lot to get some closure and get some justice,” said Detective Keenan Carlton with the Clarksville police department.

Back in May, Carol Bowman was added to the cold case list after she was found dead inside her Church Court home from obvious head trauma. The investigation revealed that Bowman’s cell phone, as well as some of her prescription medications, were missing from the residence.

On October 8, 2019, Clarksville police responded to a shots fired call in the 1140 Main Street area. When officers arrived, they found a 2002 Oldsmobile Intrigue in the driveway, that had been shot multiple times. Inside, Kiera Johnson was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

On October 6, 2019, officers responded to 706 Britton Springs Road, where police found a black male victim on the ground near the residence. Police found Anthony Richardson with an apparent gunshot wound and a laceration to his head.

In December 2021, the Clarksville Crimestoppers Board announced they would be increasing reward money from $1,000 to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment of any persons responsible for unsolved homicide deaths. Currently, the reward applies to criminal homicide cases that are over three years old. Right now, there are 24 cases that qualify.

Among those is the case of Vincent Pardue. Back in March 2015, he was shot and killed while at a cookout with friends and family.

“I got dressed, by the time we got there my son was laying on the ground with nothing but his boxers on, and when I looked at him, I seen no life. I knew he was gone,” said Winfra Cooksey, Perdue’s mother, in a sit-down interview with News 2 in July.

Months later, his family continues to feel the same way. They described themselves as a very close family. Each one remembered the moment news of Perdue’s death happened — all rushed to be by his side.

“My brother was in the ambulance and they had the chest compression machine on him. When I saw him, I knew he was gone,” said Pardue’s sister, Denesha Clark. “It’s always that black cloud that’s over your head, not knowing who it is. Whether the person’s there, whether the person next to you knows something. It’s just the unknown.”

If you have any information on any of these cold cases and would like to qualify for a cash reward, Clarksville-Montgomery Crime Stoppers reminds the public they can remain anonymous. Call 931-645-TIPS. Calls are not recorded.

