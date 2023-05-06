CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — First responders were called to Valleybrook Park in Clarksville Saturday morning to save a pet that got stuck in a storm drain following an encounter with an opossum.

According to Clarksville Fire Rescue, units were dispatched shortly after 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, May 6 to a report of a dog trapped in the drain near Crossland Avenue and 2nd Street.

Officials said a white Dotson named Oscar chased an opossum down the drain, but his owners couldn’t get him out.

(Source: Clarksville Fire Rescue)

Personnel set up a tripod, dropped into the drain, retrieved Oscar, and reunited him with his family, the department said.

However, the opossum reportedly got away.