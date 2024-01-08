CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The family of a Clarksville cold case victim is remembering him on what would have been his 28th birthday, more than seven and a half years after he was killed.

Darius Walton was 20 years old when he was shot and killed outside of an apartment near Fort Campbell, according to police. He was with a friend who was also shot, but survived.

“It makes me sad; I want my son back; He should be here,” Walton’s mother, Lillian Santiago, said.

Santiago thinks back to the morning of June 12, 2016. Police said Walton had been standing outside of apartments on Jack Miller Boulevard near Fort Campbell. Although investigators wouldn’t let Santiago see her son on scene, an autopsy later revealed he had been shot 10 times.

Walton’s friend, who was a minor, had been shot 13 times, according to investigators.

“Why did you think that it was okay to just shoot people 10, 12, 13 times and take somebody’s life?” Santiago said.

Clarksville police believe there were two shooters at the scene due to two types of ammunition found during the investigation. They added that progress has been made in the case and have identified several persons of interest.

“Why did you take my son away? He didn’t bother nobody like that; he would have gave the shirt off his back to anybody; that was just his human nature,” Walton’s father, Rufus, said.

Walton’s family works to keep his memory alive outside the apartment where he was killed. For his birthday, Walton’s parents visited his memorial cross along Jack Miller Boulevard and released balloons in his honor.

Although she urges anyone with information in her son’s case to come forward, she has confidence in the investigation and believes she will see her son’s killers in court one day.

“I’m upset and I just can’t wait for the day that my son gets justice. I want justice for my son. It’s not going to bring my son back; it might bring me some peace. I hope I do feel a little bit better, but I mean, every day is still a struggle; I want to talk to my son; I want to see my son, and at 20 years old he didn’t get a chance to live his life,” Santiago said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clarksville-Montgomery Crime Stoppers at 931-645-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could qualify for a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.