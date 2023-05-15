NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A gas station clerk in Clarksville shaken after being robbed at rifle point just after midnight Sunday, May 14.

Clarksville police are asking for assistance in locating the suspect seen on surveillance images wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants, a face mask, and pointing a rifle at the clerk.

Police said it happened at the Exxon gas station in the 3000 block of Trenton Road. The suspect pointed a rifle at the clerk and demanded money before taking off towards Zaxby’s, which was next door.

Police are urging anyone with information or additional video footage to contact the detective at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5343.

Robbery at Exxon, Clarksville (Courtesy of Clarksville Police Department)

Anonymous tips can be made through the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at (931) 645-8477, or online at P3tips.com/591.