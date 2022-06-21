CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s no secret Clarksville’s real estate is booming.

In fact, new data reveals the Top 20 Hottest Zip Codes for homebuyers in the U.S. and topping the list for the second time this year, Clarksville, Tennessee.

More specifically, the real estate platform, Opendoor, lists 37042, the Rossview/Sango area zip as the country’s most popular.

“The Clarksville market is one of my favorite markets and top producing markets because I feel it’s a hidden gem,” said Chris Christian, Realtor, Ashton Group of RE/MAX Advantage.

Source: Opendoor

The city became a little more mainstream after Money Magazine named Clarksville as the best place to live in 2019.

“There are so many opportunities there from military to college. Austin Peay State University is there, and it’s actually a good mix of military coming in and out of different duty stations to Fort Campbell, and college students, and retirees who come to Clarksville and Fort Campbell and choose to make it their home forever,” Christian said.

It’s a popular place with better price points than Nashville, with the average list price sitting around $365,000, according to the Clarksville Association of Realtors.

However, a new Fortune article saod that’s overpriced, placing Clarksville on a list of 40 overvalued housing markets that could see a 15 to 20 percent dip in home prices amid a recession.

Christian doesn’t necessarily agree.

“With the amount of traffic coming in and out, with veterans leaving and active duty soldiers coming to different duty stations, I think we’ll continue seeing the market growing the way that it is. I don’t think we’ll be as affected as other markets. Maybe, I’m optimistic about it actually,” he said.

The National Association of Realtors seems optimistic about the area too, pegging Clarksville as one of the fastest growing housing markets in the U.S. in terms of new housing permits.

What’s more, the city’s latest fiscal year annual report shows building and codes saw a 58 percent increase in single family permits from 2020 to 2021.

“We see growth in all 3 zip codes right now and whole neighborhoods are going up,” said Christian. “It’s still pretty hot right now. I’m excited to see what happens as we continue to navigate this summer.”

Top ZIP codes are identified by analyzing data from the local Multiple Listing Services (MLS) where Opendoor Brokerage operates. ZIPs were ranked by total homes which went into contract within 90 days of listing in 2022.