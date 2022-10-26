CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two juveniles are in custody following a carjacking and police chase Wednesday afternoon.

The situation began unfolding just after 3:30 p.m. Police responded to the 2700 block of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard where an 80year-old man reported he had been carjacked.

The victim told police he was hit in the head with a gun by two males who then stole his 2013 Dodge Charger.

While officers helped the victim, the Charger was spotted just before 4:30 p.m. on Jack Miller Boulevard. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspects refused to pull over.

The police chase went from Clarksville into Kentucky before coming back to Tennessee.

Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department

The pursuit eventually came to an end at the intersection of Cranklen Circle and Audrea Lane where the two juveniles were arrested.

Police say no one was hurt in the chase.

There is no word yet on what charges the two juveniles face, and the investigation is ongoing.