CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Clarksville woman accused of withdrawing large amounts of money from her elderly client’s account has been indicted and arrested for multiple charges, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

At the request of 19th Judicial District Attorney General Robert Nash, the TBI said special agents started investigating an allegation of financial exploitation against an elderly victim in November 2021.

Over the course of the investigation, authorities said they learned Kathey Nance, a caregiver, drove her client to the bank and helped her withdraw large sums of money on multiple occasions between March 2021 and February 2022, totaling around $116,000.

Nance would reportedly take that money and send it to another account through a Bitcoin ATM.

According to officials, Nance continued to take her client to the bank for withdrawals, even though the client’s daughter asked her to stop doing so.

In addition, Nance used personal information about the victim’s daughter to create an account in the victim’s name, all without the daughter’s permission, the TBI said.

On April 4, the Montgomery County Grand Jury charged 67-year-old Nance with one count of caregiver neglect of an elderly adult and one count of identity theft (obtaining, possessing, buying, or using someone else’s personal ID), according to authorities.

Exactly one week later, Nance was reportedly taken into custody and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on a $25,000 bond.