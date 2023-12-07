CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is searching for a woman accused of partaking in fraudulent business practices.

According to police, on Thursday, May 25, Natasha Hinton, owner of Royalties Event Center LLC, located in the 1400 block of Madison Street, was found guilty in Clarksville City Court of operating an assembly without a certificate of occupancy. Police said the building was not approved for use per International Fire Codes and International Building Codes, adding that Hinton was told she could not hold any events at the location until the structure became code compliant.

Hinton, however, never corrected the matters and reportedly knew the structure was not fit for use, but continued to rent the facility to numerous unsuspecting customers for events, charging them thousands of dollars, according to investigators.

On Saturday, Nov. 4, police said Clarksville Fire Rescue pulled the power to the building due to continued use by Hinton. Several victims have since come forward and told detectives they had paid money after the May 25 date to use the Royalties Event Center for different events, including a 15-year-old’s quinceañera celebration, a family’s Thanksgiving dinner, and a Venders Christmas Market.

Detectives worked with the District Attorney’s Office and took out four separate theft warrants for Hinton’s arrest, one for each of the known victims since May 25, according to authorities.

The police department said there may be other victims who may have paid Hinton to use the Royalties Event Center she already knew it was not compliant or safe for occupancy, adding that she may be continuing to rent the building.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

Anyone who believes they are a victim regarding this establishment or who knows of Hinton’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Kurtich at 931-648-0656 ext. 5556.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.