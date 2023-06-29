CLARSKVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Some Clarksville residents are protesting the arrival of a popular gas station chain, citing traffic and noise the project could potentially create as their top concerns.

Buc-ee’s developers submitted a plan to the Clarksville-Montgomery County Regional Planning Commission last week to build a nearly 77,000 square-foot travel center with 120 gas pumps near off Exit 1 on I-24. The gas station would be situated on the old O’Connor Irish Pub site on Tylertown Road.

If approved, the business would likely boost the area’s economy by drawing thousands of people and employing hundreds more.

However, that is what some neighbors who live right down the street are worried about.

“It’s a very congested area to begin with. There are already a lot of accidents coming off and on the exit alone, on the bridge, so it’s an infrastructure issue,” Lori Bristol, a Clarksville resident said.

Bristol, who lives a stone’s throw away from the proposed site, told News 2 she and her neighbors are also concerned about the noise during the construction phase and the commotion the Buc-ee’s could create once it’s built and open.

“Most of us love Buc-ee’s,” Bristol said. “We would love to have one in Clarksville, but not this close to residential areas. If you visit most of the Buc-ee’s, they’re not in residential areas.”

Bristol has started a petition to stop the Buc-ee’s from being built off Exit 1, which has garnered nearly 300 signatures. She said the Buc-ee’s should be built near Exit 4, which isn’t near a residential area.

Despite the opposition, some Clarksville residents have welcomed the idea of a Buc-ee’s in their hometown, including Ian Jakobs, who was coincidentally wearing a Buc-ee’s shirt when News 2 interviewed him for this story.

“I’m super excited,” Jakobs said. “I love Buc-ee’s. We only get to go maybe once or twice a year, so having it right next to us will be amazing.”

However, being a Buc-ee’s fan, Jakobs knows the crowds they attract, creating traffic jams like the one he experienced on his recent trip to Florida.

“There was a 30-minute traffic backup, and when we got to the exit, we realized the Bucee’s was the entire cause of the problem,” Jakobs said. “I think that will translate to Clarksville as well. Traffic is already bad, especially during rush hour, and I can’t imagine adding a Buc-ee’s on top of that.”

Jakobs said the pros of a Buc-ee’s in Clarksville outweigh the cons. He added if the gas station is built, it would benefit the county’s economy and create hundreds of jobs.

Buc-ee’s sent News 2 the following statement regarding some neighbors’ concerns:

“Buc-ee’s has not yet closed on the property and is working with city and state officials to ensure the necessary road improvements are addressed. We need to ensure that the roadways can accommodate all of the travelers visiting our clean restrooms.”

The Buc-ee’s plans were on the June 27 Clarksville-Montgomery County Planning Commission’s agenda. However, commissioners deferred the first vote.

It is unclear when the plan will be presented to commissioners.