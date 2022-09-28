CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The death of a 13-year-old Clarksville boy has been deemed a suspected homicide, according to an autopsy report.

On July 6, a 911 call was made to Virginia Terrace where Kadaris Maddox was found deceased. An autopsy found his cause of death to be malnutrition. He only weighed 32 pounds at the time of his death, according to the autopsy. Kadaris suffered from cerebral palsy and used a wheelchair.

Cheyenne Maddox, Kadaris’ mother, was charged with five counts of child abuse and neglect and was arrested the day Kadaris was found deceased. Those charges were filed due to the conditions other children in the home were found in. Cheyenne bonded out of jail.

On September 9, Cheyenne was arrested for abuse and neglect charges related to Kadaris and, once again, bonded.

The autopsy found small abrasions on his lower abdomen, as well as abrasions on his cheek. It also noted small, healing abrasions on his neck and right jaw. There was no evidence of internal trauma.

Cheyenne is set to appear in court in November for a settlement hearing on previous charges, according to her attorney, Chase Smith.