CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Clarksville battery plant is expected to benefit from new White House funding.

The Biden administration announced its goal earlier this week to expand manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles by awarding $2.8 billion in grants to a total of 20 companies in 12 states, including Tennessee.

According to News 2’s partners at Clarksville Now, Microvast in Clarksville is part of the group receiving funding.

Microvast Holdings told Clarksville Now the company was chosen to receive a $200 million federal grant.

The company reportedly plans to build a second plant and bring as many as 800 jobs to the area.