CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Street Department will be installing three new traffic signals over the coming weeks in order to increase street safety in the community, the department announced Thursday.

The near-term improvements in benefit traffic and pedestrian signalization as work continues to promote safety in the city of Clarksville, department officials said in a release. One of the signals is already active, according to city officials.

Fourth and College: A left-turn phase was added to an existing traffic signal for the vehicular traffic turning from College Street onto Fourth Street. The work was completed this week, and the signal is now active, according to Communications Director Jimmy Settle.

Second and College: Still to come is installed pedestrian signalization in front of F&M Bank Arena. This work will be completed by the end of July, according to Settle. The project is for the safety of increased pedestrian traffic due to more development in the downtown area, he added. He also noted that pedestrian signals will be installed at both Second and Third streets, as both signals will be actuated by one controller. Both will have marked crosswalks, as well.

Memorial Drive and MLK Parkway/State Highway 76: Finally, in August, the city will install an interim traffic signal at Memorial Drive and Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway to relieve traffic congestion—including back-to-school traffic next month—while engineers complete the design for the permanent improvements.

“This signals a broader set of road-widening improvements planned for Memorial Drive leading to MLK Parkway,” Settle said in the release.

Once the design phase is complete, the city will begin acquiring right-of-way easements, which may take 18-24 months to complete. The interim signal will be replaced with the permanent signal design once the right-of-way acquisition is completed.