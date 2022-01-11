CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fire investigation has been opened in Montgomery County after crews worked to put out a duplex fire early Tuesday morning.

Officials said firefighters arrived at the scene of the fire located at Greenwood Ave just after 1 a.m. Authorities said smoke alarms alerted a nine-year-old and his grandmother that lived there, allowing them to escape the duplex fire uninjured.



A fire broke out at a duplex on Greenwood Ave. early Tuesday morning. (Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Rescue)

Clarksville Fire Rescue said the family was displaced due to damage reported. The adjacent apartment reported minor smoke damage.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.