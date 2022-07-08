CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Clarksville woman has been arrested and charged with five counts of child abuse and neglect after an ambulance call for a deceased child in a home.

Cheyenne Maddox, 32, is being held at the Montgomery County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

According to an arrest warrant, Clarksville Police were called to a home on Virginia Terrace July 6 after an ambulance call regarding a deceased child. Police were asked to respond due to unsafe living conditions and other children in the home.

While responding, police reported seeing items scattered throughout the household, backyard, and deck. The warrant stated Maddox was seated in the front yard and told the officer she had recently moved in on July 1 with her children.

Upon entering the home, the officer found items scattered throughout the home, including trash and tipped over dressers. Between the backdoor and bedroom, the warrant stated the responding officer “could not touch the floor due to the amount of items and trash on the ground.”

The responding officer issued an arrest warrant due to unsafe living conditions. Maddox was charged with child abuse and child neglect or endangerment.

In the arrest warrant no other information was provided about ambulance call for a deceased child, which initiated the investigation.

Our news partners at Clarksville Now reported on court records that showed officers responded to the home “after first responders found a child dead in the home.”

Maddox has not been charged in relation to the death investigation at this time.

News 2 has been in contact with investigators working to learn more information about the case. We’ll provide any new information as soon as possible.

Maddox is due in court next week.