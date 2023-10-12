CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An 11-year-old child was flown to a Nashville hospital after being hit by a car in Clarksville.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, the child was trying to cross Tiny Town Road at Jockey Drive when they were hit by a car traveling eastbound just after 5 p.m.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The eastbound lanes of Tiny Town Road are currently closed and drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

Police said the child was flown to Nashville by LifeFlight helicopter and their condition is unknown at this time. The fatal accident crash team has been called to the scene to investigate.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

Anyone with more information is asked to call Detective Burton at 931-648-0565 ext. 5665.